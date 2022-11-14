A member of Xi Jinping’s entourage became physical with an American television producer when she asked a question about human rights in China ahead of President Biden’s first in-person meeting with China’s president on Monday.

White House staff members intervened on the woman’s behalf after the man “yanked the producer backward” after she asked whether Mr. Biden would raise human rights during the meeting, according to an account by another journalist present.

The woman lost her balance without falling and was pushed toward the door as the two leaders prepared to enter the meeting.

The incident underscored the diplomatic tensions surrounding the meeting between the two leaders.

Mr. Biden said his main goal for the meeting was to avoid war between the two countries.

“We share a responsibility, in my view, to show that China and the United States can manage our differences, prevent competition from becoming anything ever near conflict, and to find ways to work together on urgent global issues that require our mutual cooperation,” Mr. Biden said in a joint appearance with Mr. Xi before their talks.

