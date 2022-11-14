Former President Donald Trump is gearing up for a big announcement Tuesday about a 2024 White House run despite disappointing midterm election results that have sowed turmoil in the GOP and tested his grip on the party.

Underscoring the second-guessing about the direction of the party, Mr. Trump’s potential rivals for the Republican presidential nomination have signaled that they won’t be getting out of the way.

Mr. Trump, 76, appears to have rejected calls from within the party, and even from close aides, to delay officially jumping into the 2024 race. Instead, he is trying to clear the GOP primary field, or at least get a head start as the strongest candidate among Republican contenders.

“It’s not doing any favor to Republicans, as many former Trump officials and campaign staff have publicly acknowledged,” Matt Wolking, a GOP strategist and Trump 2020 campaign veteran, told The Washington Times.

Mr. Wolking said the announcement should wait until after a critical Dec. 6 Senate runoff in Georgia.

If the former president launches his bid Tuesday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as is expected, he’ll do so politically weakened from the disappointing midterm election results.

Allies of the former president said Mr. Trump had hoped to propel himself into the 2024 race from a red tsunami on Election Day helped by his high-profile endorsements in the nation’s toughest races.

But the big wins never materialized.

Senate Republicans failed to regain the majority in the Senate, while the House GOP fell far short of a red wave and is more likely to hold an extremely narrow majority when all of their district elections are counted.

Some Republicans and the conservative media blame Mr. Trump for endorsing flawed candidates who lost races in swing states that cost the GOP the Senate majority and much bigger Republican gains in the House.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump’s potential primary rivals are not stepping aside or pledging their allegiance to him as the next GOP presidential nominee.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who is considered a top GOP presidential contender, has begun to criticize Mr. Trump publicly and is releasing his new book, “So Help Me God,” on Tuesday, the same day as Mr. Trump’s big announcement. Mr. Pence will participate in a “town hall” event on CNN the next day, on Wednesday.

Mr. Pence told ABC News’ David Muir in an interview ahead of the Tuesday release of his memoir that Trump behaved recklessly during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by criticizing Mr. Pence for refusing to block Congress from certifying the election for President Biden.

“I turned to my daughter, who was standing nearby, and I said, ‘It doesn’t take courage to break the law. It takes courage to uphold the law,’” Mr. Pence said.

Another potential rival, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, has launched digital ads in early-voting states, including Iowa, promoting his political action committee and his record in the Trump administration. He’s also promoting his new book, “Never Give An Inch.”

Mr. Trump has been harshly criticized by even his staunchest allies in conservative media for launching unprovoked attacks on two of the nation’s most popular Republican governors, Ron DeSantis of Florida and Glenn Youngkin of Virginia.

Mr. Trump’s biggest threat among all GOP candidates is Mr. DeSantis, who won his reelection bid last week by a historic 20-point margin over Democrat Charlie Crist. Mr. Trump has labeled the governor “Ron DeSanctimonious” and took credit for his political rise in a statement issued after the election.

A new poll shows Mr. DeSantis’s popularity extends beyond the Sunshine State.

In a survey of likely Republican and independent primary voters conducted for the Republican Party of Texas, 43% said they’d pick Mr. DeSantis out of a primary field, while Mr. Trump trailed him with 32% of the support.

Mr. Trump’s big event at Mar-A-Lago will take place as House and Senate Republicans, stinging from election losses, fight over the party leadership on Capitol Hill.

Some Republicans in both chambers are asking for a delay in party elections that would be expected to keep Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California and Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky as the Republican leaders in the two chambers.

Mr. Trump is supported by some GOP leaders in Congress, including Mr. McCarthy, who is on track to become House Speaker in January, and GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik of New York.

Ms. Stefanik issued a statement last week endorsing Mr. Trump for president.

“It is time for Republicans to unite around the most popular Republican in America, who has a proven track record of conservative governance,” she said. “Poll after poll shows that President Trump would defeat any Republican challenger by massive margins, and would beat Joe Biden if the election were held today.”

Republican J.D. Vance, who was a key Trump endorsement and won the Senate race in Ohio, came to Mr. Trump’s defense in a lengthy essay published on Nov. 14 in The American Conservative.

Mr. Vance said it wasn’t Mr. Trump’s fault that Republicans fell short in the midterm elections. The party, he said, should focus on closing a fundraising gap with Democrats and pushing disengaged Republicans to vote in non-presidential election years.

“Our party has one major asset, contra conventional wisdom, to rally these voters: President Trump,” Mr. Vance Wrote. “Now, more than ever, our party needs President Trump’s leadership to turn these voters out and suffers for his absence from the stage.”

• Susan Ferrechio can be reached at sferrechio@washingtontimes.com.