Four University of Idaho students were found dead in their off-campus apartment Sunday in a mysterious incident that authorities say they are treating as suspected homicides.

Police in Moscow, Idaho, said that they discovered the four dead students after being called to the apartment on King Road about an unconscious individual shortly before noon. Neither police nor the university has shared any identifying information about the students, including their names, ages or genders.

“It is with deep sadness that I share with you that the university was notified today of the death of four University of Idaho students living off-campus believed to be victims of homicide,” university President Scott Green said in a statement.

Mr. Green said that police don’t believe there is an active threat to the broader community. He also announced that classes were canceled for Monday in wake of the incident.

“The Moscow Police Department gives our heartfelt condolences to family members, friends and the Moscow community,” police said in a statement.

The students’ deaths in Idaho come after a violent Sunday night at the University of Virginia, where a former member of the UVA’s football team is suspected of fatally shooting three people and wounding two others on the school’s campus.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.