President Biden on Monday said last week’s midterm elections reaffirmed the strength of American democracy, sending a message of U.S. resilience around the globe.

Speaking from Bali, Indonesia, after his first in-person meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping since taking office, Mr. Biden said the election to determine which party controls Congress was closely watched by world leaders.

“The American people proved once again, that democracy is who we are,” Mr. Biden said. “What these elections showed is that there’s a deep and unwavering commitment in America to preserving and protecting and defending democracy.”

Mr. Biden said voters rejected political violence and those who have objected to his election in 2020.

Republicans are on track to taking a slim majority in the House at best, despite expectations of a red wave in the lead-up to the midterms.

Democrats secured control of the Senate with Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s win over Republican challenger Adam Laxalt to hold on to her Nevada Senate seat.

The win is a stunning result for Democrats and the incumbent president. The party holding the White House usually loses seats in midterm elections.

