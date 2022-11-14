NEW YORK (AP) — John Aniston, the Emmy-winning star of the daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives” and father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at age 89.

The actor’s daughter posted a tribute to him Monday morning on Instagram, announcing that he had died Friday, Veteran’s Day. John Aniston served in the U.S. Navy.

“Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston,” Jennifer Aniston wrote. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now.⁣”

John Aniston was born Yannis Anastassakis in Crete, Greece, and emigrated with his family to Pennsylvania when he was a child. His best known role was Victor Kiriakis in “Days of Our Lives,” but his credits also included “Search for Tomorrow,” “The West Wing” and “Gilmore Girls.”