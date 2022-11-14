The Army is awarding contracts worth more than $520 million to defense giant Lockheed Martin to replace missile systems that were sent to Ukraine as part of security assistance packages.

Army officials said Monday the contracts will allow the military to replenish its Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS) while providing “critical capabilities” for allies.

“We remain committed to getting things on contract as quickly as possible to ensure our stocks are rapidly replenished,” said Douglas R. Bush, the Army’s assistant secretary for acquisitions, logistics and technology.

U.S. multiple-launch rocket systems such as HIMARS have played a crucial role in Ukraine’s battle against Russian troops since the invasion in late February. They have allowed Ukrainian troops to strike deep behind enemy lines to attack Russian command and control centers and logistics hubs.

“These awards demonstrate the significant impacts GMLRS are having on the battlefield as a vital combat capability for our international partners,” said William A. LaPlante, under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment.

