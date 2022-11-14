Federal prosecutors said Monday they have declined to file criminal charges against former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani in connection with a foreign lobbying case involving Ukrainian business associates.

The notification was part of a letter sent to a New York federal court asking to terminate the special master appointed to review documents seized when the FBI searched Mr. Giuliani’s home and office in April 2021.

“The government writes to notify the court that the grand jury investigation that led to the issuance of the above-referenced warrants have concluded and that based on information currently available to the government, criminal charges are not forthcoming,” prosecutors wrote.

Prosecutors were probing whether Mr. Giuliani violated foreign lobbying laws through his dealings with the Ukrainian businessmen and whether he was required to register as a foreign agent.

