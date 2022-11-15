Two child sex offenders were caught trying to re-enter the U.S. through Texas last week, border officials revealed Tuesday.

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested Mexican national Pedro Ulloa-Cordova, 22, and Salvadoran national Saul Reynaldo Mendoza-Reyes, 37, in the border’s Del Rio section on Friday.

Ulloa-Cordova was discovered when agents were running background checks on a group of 10 people who were apprehended near Quemado. He was convicted of child sex abuse in Utah and had been deported last year.

Mendoza-Reyes was arrested by agents near Uvalde. He has a 2012 conviction for rape of a disabled minor in New York and was last deported in 2018.

Both face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for re-entering the U.S. after having been deported as convicted felons.

