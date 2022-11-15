Ronna McDaniel’s future as head of the Republican National Committee is being called into question following the GOP’s disappointing midterm election showing, though the jury is out on whether a credible alternative will emerge.

Republicans were left asking what went wrong last week when their bullish predictions fell short with Democrats successfully defending their control of the Senate and limiting losses even if they lost control of the House.

It marked another electoral setback for the GOP on Ms. McDaniel’s watch, and it fed into lingering concerns that her close ties to former President Donald Trump — including the RNC’s decision to cover some of his legal bills — have hurt more than helped the party.

Michael Mulvaney, who served as Mr. Trump’s White House chief of staff and director of the Office of Management and Budget, said publicly what disgruntled RNC members have said privately: the GOP should consider a fresh start.

“I have no complaints about [Ms. McDaniel] personally, but we have a track record of losing with her in charge,” Mr. Mulvaney said on CNN. “When Trump said we would win so much we would get tired of winning, this was not what we expected.”

“I do think it is time for us to start considering other people for the leadership of the party,” he said. “In fact, I don’t know what the argument is to leave the leadership the same as it is.”

RNC members, however, say Ms. McDaniel is well-positioned to retain her post at the party’s winter meeting in January.

“She is not vulnerable at all,” said Shaun Steel, an RNC member from California.

Another RNC member who has expressed concerns about Ms. McDaniels staying in place pegged her chances of winning re-election at 90%.

Ms. McDaniel has never faced a contested election. That could change as Rep. Lee Zeldin has been urged to consider running after he put up a strong showing against New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Others have floated South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as a potential rival for Ms. Daniels.

Some conservative commentators have called for Ms. McDaniel to be replaced.

“For the sake of actually winning in 2024, Ronna has to go,” Ned Ryun, founder of America Majority, a conservative group, said on Twitter. “She’s inept and will never, ever be able to lead the party to victory.”

For her part, Ms. McDaniel announced this week on a lengthy phone call with members that she plans to seek re-election and vowed to commission an analysis of what went wrong in the midterms. The post-election analysis will be led by Henry Barbour of Mississippi and Harmeet Dhillon of California.

Ms. McDaniel has said the RNC will stop paying Mr. Trump’s legal bills if he runs for president.

RNC co-chair Tommy Hicks, meanwhile, announced he will not be seeking re-election, setting off a scramble to replace him.

Glenn McCall, an RNC member from South Carolina, said he and others on the committee are courting fellow members on behalf of Ms. McDaneil who before the election expressed a desire to have her stick around.

Mr. McCall said the criticism aimed at Ms. McDaniel is misplaced, arguing that she showed her value as a fundraising juggernaut and by building the party’s data-driven field program and on-the-ground political infrastructure.

“It is really up to the candidate and their message, and as you know in this business, candidates and their message matters,” Mr. McCall said. “We had some great candidates, but we also had some first-time candidates who were just not ready for the challenge.”

“Overall, she has done an outstanding job,” he said. “I am sure there will be others who will throw their hat in the ring, but I don’t see a formidable challenger.”

Mr. Trump tapped Ms. McDaniel, the niece of Sen. Mitt Romney and former head of the Michigan Republican Party, for the job after he defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

Republicans lost control of the House in the 2018 election and then lost control of the White House and the Senate in 2020.

Mr. Trump stuck with Ms. McDaniel, endorsing her successful bid for a second term, helping her to overcome some blowback from members.

She has never run in a contested election for RNC chair.

The dust, meanwhile, has yet to settle from the 2022 midterms where Trump-blessed candidates that embraced his stolen election claims and unconventional approach to politics fell short in key races.

The fingerpointing inside the Republicans Party is well underway with many inside the GOP blaming Mr. Trump for the poor showing and the party for being too closely aligned with him.

Mr. Trump’s anticipated 2024 announcement has added another layer of uncertainty to the GOP’s future. Some wondered whether Ms. McDaniel should keep steering the ship while Mr. Trump runs for the GOP presidential nomination.

“She is not exactly a neutral arbiter,” said a GOP consultant “She has carried the former president’s water.”

Mr. Steel defended Ms. McDaniel from that line of criticism.

“She is an honest broker,” he said. “She will be absolutely neutral during the presidential primary. She is not going to pick either side. That is very important to members. We don’t want to see the thumb going on the scale for anybody or against anybody.”

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.