Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday shot down the suggestion he will resign this year.

“That is a false rumor,” he told Rep. Clay Higgins, a Louisiana Republican, who challenged him with the idea during a hearing.

Republicans have said if they take control of the House in January, they will take a look at impeaching Mr. Mayorkas.

“We look forward to seeing you in January,” Mr. Higgins said.

Mr. Mayorkas has been among the most embattled of Biden administration officials, overseeing a breakdown at the border with record encounters with illegal immigrants, record flows of fentanyl and record numbers of terrorism suspects detected.

He orchestrated the ouster of his border chief this past weekend, but Border Patrol agents say the border problems trace to Mr. Mayorkas and President Biden.

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.