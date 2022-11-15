FBI Director Christopher Wray defended his bureau against complaints of politicization and abuse of power, saying Tuesday that his agents do “the right thing in the right way.”

He also disputed the notion that the bureau is suffering in the public view, saying the FBI’s recruitment belies that.

“When it comes to perceptions of the FBI, the number of Americans all across this country applying to be special agents in the FBI has been going up — up — significantly over the past three years, at a time when I hear all the time law enforcement all over this country is having the opposite experience,” Mr. Wray told the House Homeland Security Committee.

Mr. Wray said he has visited all of the FBI’s field offices and said the agents he sees don’t reflect the complaints.

“The FBI that I see every single day and that I hear about from all of them is an FBI that does the right thing in the right way, with rigor, with professionalism, with objectivity, with skill,” he said. “I will stack our workforce up against any, anywhere in the world, anytime.”

The FBI has suffered a series of black eyes dating back to its handling of investigations into Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

In recent months, congressional Republicans have pointed to the behavior of Washington Field Office Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Thibault, who they say skewed investigations based on politics, including suppressing allegations about President Biden’s son Hunter.

Mr. Thibault has resigned, but Rep. John Katko, the top Republican on the Homeland Security Committee, said the FBI has suffered from those revelations.

“I’m concerned about the overall state of the bureau and an increasingly partisan perception, right or wrong, of the bureau,” the New York Republican said.

He said as a former federal prosecutor he worked with FBI agents.

“Those agents, because they’re still friends, are heartbroken by their perception of the FBI today,” he said.

