Legendary boxers Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are putting the gloves down and teaming up to release a new cannabis edible dubbed Holy Ears.

The product is a cheeky reference to the infamous 1997 boxing match in Las Vegas where Tyson bit off a piece of Holyfield’s ear. That disqualified Tyson and let Holyfield retain his World Boxing Association heavyweight title.

The gummy will even be sold in the shape of an ear, with a small chunk missing at the top.

“If I was on cannabis, I wouldn’t have bit [Holyfield’s] ear,” Tyson said during a Monday interview with HuffPost.

The product is being released on Black Friday through Tyson’s cannabis company, Tyson 2.0.

It will come in tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) form, the main psychoactive compound found in marijuana that makes people feel high, and in Delta-8 form, a lower potency version of THC.

Tyson has been selling his own ear-shaped Mike Bites since early this year.

“Mike and I have a long history of competition and respect for one another. And that night changed both of our lives,” Holyfield said in a statement. “Back then, we didn’t realize that even as power athletes, we were also in a lot of pain.”

The boxer added that he teamed up with Tyson “to share the medicine we really needed throughout our careers.”

Holyfield intends to launch his own brand of cannabis products sometime next year with Tyson 2.0’s parent company, Carma Holdings.

Holy Ears will be available at retailers in Arizona, Illinois, Nevada and New Jersey.

