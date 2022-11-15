NEWS AND OPINION:

The old hippies of yore likely would have been amazed at the jumbo-sized marijuana show that opens Wednesday in Las Vegas.

That would be MJBizCon — which will be staged in a 320,000 square-foot exposition center that will host 1,400 exhibitors and 180 speakers. Some 35,000 people will attend the exposition, which is now in its 11th year.

MJBizCon is a convention for those who deal in legalized marijuana and its many commercial applications and current success strategies — which span retail and business practices, networking, product branding, “hemp and psychedelics,” and economic opportunities, among other things.

“Cannabis is moving fast; you don’t have time to waste. Get fact-based insights on growth projections, regulatory reform, politics and business management,” organizers advise in their public message to visitors.

“Your cannabis business year starts here,” they say, noting that the business is expected to generate $52.6 billion in retail sales by 2026.

“MJBizCon is a great place to collectively support each other and the industry as we look to brighter days ahead. We will capitalize on emerging opportunities, learn from new powerhouse states like New York and New Jersey, and build on momentum coming out of federal changes to come,” said Chris Walsh in a statement.

Mr. Walsh is CEO of MJBiz — Marijuana Business Daily — described as the “leading business to business resource for the cannabis industry.”

Topics of discussion for the three-day event include the midterm election “and how it will affect the industry.”

The National Cannabis Industry Association, meanwhile, has announced that is will be hosting “B2B” networking events across the country along with “industry lobby days” in a dozen major cities in 2023.

Curious? Find the event at MJBizConvention.com.

MEANWHILE ON CAPITOL HILL

Reps. Nancy Mace, South Carolina Republican, and Jamie Raskin, Maryland Democrat, held a bipartisan hearing of the Oversight Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties on Tuesday on developments in state cannabis laws and reforms at the federal level.

The two lawmakers are the panel’s ranking member and chairman, respectively.

“Today’s hearing marks a historic moment in time as bipartisan members of Congress come together to discuss the archaic and oppressive cannabis policies holding us back for far too long. We must reach across the aisle to pass common sense cannabis reforms like the States Reform Act,” Ms. Mace said in a written statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

INFLATION TAKES NO HOLIDAY

The Republican National Committee continues to track the ever-rising prices on food which have escalated in the U.S. during President Biden’s time in office. This week, the GOP researchers are homing in on Thanksgiving dinner, and here’s what they found.

“The cost of a traditional Thanksgiving meal is up 13.5% from a year ago according to analytics firm IRI Worldwide. 38% of consumers expect to pay more this year for the same amount of Thanksgiving groceries as previous years,” the report said.

The price of turkey is up 17% from last year, with families likely to pay “record high prices at the grocery store for turkey this upcoming holiday season. Other Thanksgiving staples like eggs, butter, and flour are up 43%, 34%, and 25%, respectively,” the report continued, citing data from the Consumer Price Index.

“For the first time ever, it may be cheaper to dine out than prepare a meal for family and friends at home. Restaurant food prices have increased roughly nine percent from last year while prices at the grocery store have jumped more than 12% during the same period,” the RNC said.

And one more: 88% of Americans plan to eliminate at least one traditional dish from their Thanksgiving menu, according to Personal Capital, an industry source.

“What on the menu this Thanksgiving? Higher prices. President Biden’s inflationary agenda is wreaking havoc on Americans’ wallets this holiday season,” the GOP report advised.

MAYBE SIT THIS ONE OUT

Will there be presidents on the list of candidates in 2024?

At least one poll reveals that voters would prefer that both former President Donald Trump and President Biden stay out of the 2024 presidential race.

A Politico/Morning Consult national tracking poll finds that 65% of the respondents believe that both president and former president should “definitely” or “probably not” run in 2024.

But wait. Should either one of them throw their hat in the race when the time comes? Mr. Trump wins by 1 percentage point here.

The survey found that 31% of the voters think he should “definitely” or “probably” run in 2024. Another 30% say Mr. Biden should definitely or probably seek reelection.

The poll of 1,983 registered U.S. voters was conducted Nov. 10-14.

FOXIFIED

During the week of Nov. 7-13 — which featured much midterm election coverage — Fox News enjoyed the largest primetime audience in the entire television realm, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The Fox News nightly average of 4.1 million viewers surpassed broadcast networks NBC (3.9 million), ABC (3.8 million) and CBS (3.4 million) — along with its cable competition. MSNBC drew 1.7 million and CNN 1.2 million primetime viewers during that time.

Fox News Channel also had a victory on Election Day, attracting a primetime audience of 7.4 million viewers, besting both all three broadcast networks and the cable competition.

POLL DU JOUR

• 34% of U.S. adults think a divided U.S. Congress is a “bad thing because it results in gridlock, where not much gets done”; 30% of Republicans, 27% of independents and 45% of Democrats agree.

• 30% overall say a divided Congress is a “good thing because one party can provide checks on the other party”; 38% of Republicans, 27% of independents and 26% of Democrats agree.

• 15% say that a divided Congress is neither good nor bad; 13% of Republicans, 20% of independents and 11% of Democrats agree.

• 21% overall are “not sure” about the issue. 20% of Republicans, 25% of independents and 18% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A YouGov America poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-11.

