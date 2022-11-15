A Trump withdrew from the 2024 presidential race Tuesday night.

In an interview with Fox News posted after former President Donald Trump threw his hat into the ring, Ivanka Trump withdrew hers.

Ms. Trump said she loves her father “very much” but does “not plan to be involved in politics.”

“This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” Ms. Trump said.

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and will always be proud of many of our administration’s accomplishments.”

Ms. Trump wasn’t at her father’s announcement speech, though husband Jared Kushner was.

There was another familial absence at Tuesday’s ceremony — Donald Trump Jr., though girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle was there and his Twitter feed was full of enthusiastic posts about the former president’s campaign announcement.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.