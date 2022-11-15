President Biden spoke by phone with Polish President Andrzej Duda, the White House said Tuesday, after suspected Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing at least two people in the NATO ally.

The White House said Mr. Biden, who is attending the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, was briefed on the situation before his call.

The Polish government convened an urgent national security meeting earlier Tuesday to address what officials called a “crisis situation,” after several Russian missiles apparently strayed into Poland amid a barrage of strikes targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure far from the front lines in Ukraine’s eastern regions.

National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement ahead of Mr. Biden’s call that the White House officials have “seen the reports out of Poland and are working with the Polish government to gather more information.”

“Shortly after receiving these reports, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with Chief of the National Security Bureau of Poland Jacek Siewiera,” her statement read. “We cannot confirm the reports or any of the details at this time. We will determine what happened and what the appropriate next steps would be.”

– Guy Taylor contributed to this report.

