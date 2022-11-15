President Biden unexpectedly skipped Tuesday’s gala dinner at the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, and returned to his hotel room for the evening.

It is unclear why Mr. Biden decided on the last-minute change to his schedule, which came at the end of a full day of meetings.

A White House official stressed that Mr. Biden does not have COVID-19 but offered little explanation for the sudden move. The official said the president had spent a full day in meetings and needed to attend to a few things, but did not elaborate beyond stressing that there was “nothing urgent that commanded” Mr. Biden’s attention.

The official added that Mr. Biden is expected to resume his normal schedule on Wednesday.

The president had tested negative for COVID on Monday night, according to the White House.

Mr. Biden had several meetings Tuesday, including talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

