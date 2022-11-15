An Arizona teacher and her substitute teacher husband are out of jobs after she was found making pornographic content in her classroom.

Samantha Peer was working at Thunderbolt Middle School when late last month a community member told the Lake Havasu Unified School District and local police about her OnlyFans content, according to a video statement Mrs. Peer released Friday.

Mrs. Peer said she resigned on Oct. 31 and was assured by the superintendent that the reason for her departure wouldn’t be publicized. Her husband, Dillon Peer, was let go by the school district days later.

No criminal charges have been filed, according to KPHO.

By Nov. 7 students and parents discovered her public social media accounts under the pornographic alias Khloe Karter, Mrs. Peer said.

It set off a backlash among the school district’s parents when students began sharing the images among each other.

“That was my friend’s daughter’s desk. And she is mortified over the situation like, ‘that is my desk.’ [Mrs. Peer] has no care knowing students have seen her everything and on students’ desks,” parent Kristina Minor told Phoenix’s KPHO-TV.

Ms. Minor also said she found content where Mrs. Peer is wearing her school shirt and even uses the school photo she took for the yearbook on the account.

Another parent, Alea Bilski, told Today’s News-Herald in Lake Havasu City she learned of the scandal after her child heard about it from school staffers.

Ms. Bilski told the newspaper that the school system didn’t address the matter until her Facebook post asking about the incident went viral.

“I’m a taxpayer. I am not paying these teachers to film pornography,” Ms. Minor told KPHO. “They’re being paid to teach our kids and set higher standards for them.”

In her statement, Mrs. Peer said she started making the content over the summer to “help earn extra money on the side to pay for our basic necessities.”

The former teacher also said the content she filmed on school grounds took place over the weekend when no students were present and that she blocked the state of Arizona from accessing her OnlyFans page.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.