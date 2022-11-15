On Tuesday, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints endorsed the pending Respect for Marriage Act, a bill in the Senate that would enshrine protections for same-sex marriage in federal law.

“We are grateful for the continuing efforts of those who work to ensure the Respect for Marriage Act includes appropriate religious freedom protections while respecting the law and preserving the rights of our LGBTQ brothers and sisters,” said the statement posted on the Utah-based church’s website.

The church statement added, “We believe this approach is the way forward. As we work together to preserve the principles and practices of religious freedom together with the rights of LGBTQ individuals, much can be accomplished to heal relationships and foster greater understanding.”

The 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges Supreme Court decision struck down bans on same-sex marriage nationally.

The new bill is sparked by supporters’ fears that the justices could overturn that decision, citing the 2022 decision overturning Roe v. Wade on abortion rights.

The endorsement of the marriage bill, which needs 60 votes to pass the Senate, represents the latest step in the LDS church’s evolution on same-sex marriage.

In 2008, the group — popularly known as the Mormon Church — donated money and engaged members to support California’s Proposition 8, which defined marriage as the union of a man and a woman.

In recent years, state legislation replicating the so-called “Utah Compromise,” where the state passed legislation barring discrimination against LGBTQ individuals in housing and the workplace alongside religious liberty protections, have been enacted in several states.

The state’s representatives in the House voted in July to support the bill, with Rep. John Curtis, Utah Republican and an LDS Church member, saying, “I do not believe the federal government should infringe upon an individual’s decision about who they wish to marry.”

The Washington Times has contacted for comment the offices of both Sens. Mike Lee and Mitt Romney — both Utah Republicans and active members of the LDS Church.

Other groups are less sanguine about the bill’s effects.

In a mass email, Family Research Council president Tony Perkins told supporters the measure’s passage would mean “disrespect for the institution of marriage will become national policy.”

• Mark A. Kellner can be reached at mkellner@washingtontimes.com.