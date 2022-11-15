Sen. Rick Scott has launched a bid for GOP leader to replace Sen. Mitch McConnell as the chamber’s top Republican, a long-shot endeavor that comes as the party seethes over its failure to retake the majority in the midterm elections.

Mr. Scott, Florida Republican, made the announcement to his Senate GOP colleagues during a closed-door luncheon meeting in the U.S. Capitol that lasted for hours. Mr. Scott, who chairs Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, blamed the midterm losses on Mr. McConnell “caving” to Democrats on bipartisan legislation that gave the rival party and President Biden wins to tout on the campaign trail.

He also blamed Mr. McConnell for failing to set an election-year agenda on which Republicans could run.

“The status quo is broken and big change is needed. It’s time for new leadership in the Senate that unites Republicans to advance a bold conservative agenda,” Mr. Scott posted on Twitter. “That’s why I’m running to be the Senate Republican Leader.”

Other Republicans who have questioned Mr. McConnell’s leadership, such as Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas, have demanded the postponement of leadership elections set for Wednesday, saying the conference should wait until after the results of the Georgia Senate runoff race next month.

However, Mr. Scott’s challenge is viewed more as a protest vote than a threat to Mr. McConnell, who has led Senate Republicans for 16 years.

Mr. Scott, as the leader of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, can’t escape some blame for the losses that kept Republicans in the Senate minority.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, warned Republicans against Mr. Scott.

“To follow the administrations of Rick Scott — the guy who said cut Medicare, the guy who said tax the middle class — would be suicidal for the Republicans,” he told reporters. “So I hope that they, for the good of the country, but also for the good of themselves because we want a party of people we can work with, will understand that.”

Mr. Scott offered an agenda for Republicans that included a sunsetting of all major spending, including Medicare and Social Security, thereby requiring Congress to reauthorize those popular programs.

Mr. Scott said those programs are headed for insolvency and to save them, Congress needs to be forced to act.

Democrats said he wanted to cut Medicare and Social Security, and they campaign heavily in opposition to the Scott plan for the midterms.

