Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that he sent the first busload of illegal immigrants to Philadelphia, adding it to the list of sanctuary cities that he believes should feel the pain of the Biden border surge.

He said the migrants will arrive at a downtown railroad station Wednesday morning.

Philadelphia joins Washington, New York and Chicago as destinations for migrants the Biden administration catches and then releases into Texas.

“Until the Biden Administration does its job and provides Texans and the American people with sustainable border security, Texas will continue doing more than any other state in the nation’s history to defend against an invasion along the border, including adding more sanctuary cities like Philadelphia as drop-off locations for our busing strategy,” Mr. Abbott said in a statement announcing the move.

As of last week, Texas had shipped nearly 8,300 migrants to Washington, more than 3,700 to New York City and more than 1,200 to Chicago.

Arizona has also bused migrants to Washington. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, meanwhile, corralled migrants in Texas who indicated they would head to Florida, and instead enticed them onto planes to be flown to Martha’s Vineyard.

The busing campaigns have upended the immigration debate, forcing localities far from the border to deal with new arrivals.

Mr. Abbott said they’re seeing a tiny fraction of the pain his state experienced from the hundreds of thousands of migrants that have been caught and released into its communities.

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.