Russian missiles landed in Poland, a NATO member, killing at least two people Tuesday, according to Polish media reports and a U.S. intelligence official.

The Polish government said on Twitter that it was convening an urgent national security meeting, although officials in Warsaw had not immediately commented on Polish media reports of the Russian strikes inside Poland.

The Associated Press cited a senior U.S. intelligence official as saying Russian missiles crossed into Poland and two people were killed in the strike.

While it was not immediately clear whether the missiles went astray or intentionally targeted Poland, the development could dramatically escalate tensions between NATO and Russia.

Polish media reported that one projectile struck an area where grain was drying in Przewodow, a Polish village near the border with Ukraine.

Poland shares a large border with Ukraine, a non-NATO member nation that was invaded by Russian military forces nearly 9 months ago. Warsaw has accepted millions of Ukrainians fleeing the violence across the border and has been one of the loudest voices inside NATO calling to a strong reaction to Russia’s decision to invade in February.

