Customs and Border Protection agents found 198 pounds of cocaine worth around $2 million and a dead man near a capsized boat off the Puerto Rican coast Wednesday.

Early Wednesday morning, authorities found a vessel traveling without navigation lights approximately one nautical mile northwest of Quebradillas, the CBP said.

When agents reached the location at Guajataca Beach in Quebradillas, they found a capsized boat surrounded by scattered narcotics. A deceased man was also trapped underneath the boat.

The shipment consisted of four bricks and three bundles that tested positive for cocaine. Altogether, 198 pounds of cocaine, estimated to be worth $2 million, were recovered on the scene.

The unidentified dead man was taken to the Puerto Rico Forensics Institute. A firearm on the vessel was taken by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The makeshift 23-foot, two-engine vessel, known colloquially as a “yola” was taken to the Ramey Border Patrol Station.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.