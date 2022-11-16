Sen. Mitch McConnell will remain at the helm of Senate Republicans, defeating Sen. Rick Scott’s bid Wednesday to oust him as GOP leader.

After hours of private debate and a failed attempt to postpone the internal leadership elections until after the Dec. 6 Georgia Senate runoff, a majority of Senate Republicans chose Mr. McConnell as their leader in a secret ballot contest.

The challenge by Mr. Scott, a Florida Republican and head of Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, came amid a feud over who is to blame for the party’s midterm failure to capture the chamber from Democrats.

Supporters of Mr. Scott argued Mr. McConnell failed to provide them an election-year agenda to campaign on and frequently “caved” to Democrats on bipartisan legislation, prompting demands for change from the “status quo.”

Mr. McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, has led his GOP Senate colleagues since 2006 and is the longest-serving Republican leader in the chamber.

His victory Wednesday meant he will achieve another feat when the new Congress meets in January: the longest-serving Senate party leader, dethroning the previous record holder, the late Democrat Mike Mansfield.

