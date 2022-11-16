By Ramsey Touchberry - The Washington Times - Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Sen. Mitch McConnell will remain at the helm of Senate Republicans, defeating Sen. Rick Scott’s bid Wednesday to oust him as GOP leader.

After hours of private debate and a failed attempt to postpone the internal leadership elections until after the Dec. 6 Georgia Senate runoff, a majority of Senate Republicans chose Mr. McConnell as their leader in a secret ballot contest.

The challenge by Mr. Scott, a Florida Republican and head of Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, came amid a feud over who is to blame for the party’s midterm failure to capture the chamber from Democrats.

Supporters of Mr. Scott argued Mr. McConnell failed to provide them an election-year agenda to campaign on and frequently “caved” to Democrats on bipartisan legislation, prompting demands for change from the “status quo.”

Mr. McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, has led his GOP Senate colleagues since 2006 and is the longest-serving Republican leader in the chamber.

His victory Wednesday meant he will achieve another feat when the new Congress meets in January: the longest-serving Senate party leader, dethroning the previous record holder, the late Democrat Mike Mansfield.

