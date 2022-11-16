A majority of Senate Republicans defeated a motion Wednesday to delay the GOP leadership elections until after Georgia’s Senate runoff of Dec. 6.

The motion, which was offered by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, came during a contentious election proceeding in which Sen. Rick Scott of Florida sought to oust Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky as GOP leader. A simple majority among the 49 Republican senators and senators-elect was required to pass.

Proponents of the delay argued that holding the vote was premature and would potentially disenfranchise Herschel Walker, the Republican running against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia.

The leadership elections, which were ongoing after several hours behind closed doors, come amid fierce finger-pointing among Senate Republicans over who’s to blame for their bleak midterm performance.

