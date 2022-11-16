Thousands of minks are still unaccounted for after someone broke into a northwest Ohio farm and set the critters loose Tuesday morning.

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office said roughly 10,000 minks remained at large following initial estimates that 25,000 to 40,000 of the animals were released from their cages at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm.

Authorities said an unknown number of suspects destroyed fencing on the property before releasing the creatures in the early hours Tuesday.

Hoaglin Township residents have been warned that minks are carnivorous and typically hunt animals that are bigger than themselves.

“As a result, they can be a bothersome pest for homeowners, livestock owners and property managers,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement Tuesday. “Minks have proven to be especially costly and problematic for poultry ranchers as well as homeowners with ornamental ponds filled with koi and other fish.”

Deputies said people have the authority to shoot and kill the minks if they come onto their property. Killing them outside of private property could be considered an offense.

Authorities also said the minks are domesticated, so they lack the natural skills needed to survive outside the farm.

The property owner did tell deputies many of the minks were corralled since they didn’t stray too far from the farm.

