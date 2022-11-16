A Texas school district unanimously approved a measure this week requiring students to use the bathrooms and changing rooms that align with their biological sex.

The 7-0 vote from the Frisco Independent School District’s school board still allows for exceptions upon a student or parent request, according to Dallas TV station KDFW.

“We must take emotion out of the issue and use common sense,” said parent Stacy W. at the meeting. “Our kids must know that when they go to change or go to use the restroom, they will not be faced with someone biologically from the other sex.”

The resolution was introduced a few weeks ago by recently elected board members Stephanie Elad and Marvin Lowe, according to WFAA, another Dallas-based TV station.

WFAA also reported that a GOP-aligned political action committee has helped elect multiple board members to push for these new policies, such as a new library procedure, which was also passed Monday, for reviewing books for appropriate content.

Still, some parents with children who identify as a different sex expressed concern about the new bathroom policy.

“We are taking away and stripping the ability for the school to weigh in with the individual needs of kids fully,” said Mitchell Tillison, who has a transgender daughter in the school district. “Every situation is different. My child may not want to use a gender-neutral restroom down the line. I would want to have the option to figure out the next steps, and that’s going to be harder with a policy like this.”

