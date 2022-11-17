Hundreds of homes in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania were evacuated today after an oil tanker crashed, leaking 6,000 gallons of fuel.

The crash occurred at 2:08 a.m., according to the Bethlehem Police Department.

Around 400 residences within 1,000 feet of the crash were evacuated, with their occupants evacuated to nearby Nitschmann Middle School, according to WFMZ-TV, an Allentown, Pennsylvania independent TV station.

“I heard them say, ‘Evacuate immediately,’ and I thought that was ridiculous, I’m not going to evacuate in this quiet neighborhood. And then they were serious. I heard [it] about three or four times and I think maybe I’ll put my clothes on. Maybe I’m going somewhere,” evacuee Fran Groves recounted to KYW-TV, a Philadelphia CBS affiliate.

While some homes were safe to return to as of 10 a.m., cleanup of the area is expected to take all day, according to WFMZ-TV.

The main concern was that the spilled fuel could ignite or give off toxic fumes. Worries that the fuel had leaked into the nearby Monocacy Creek proved to be unfounded.

The driver of the crashed tanker was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

