FBI Director Christopher Wray revealed Thursday that his agents are investigating several instances where someone in the U.S. weaponized a drone by adding an improvised explosive device.

Mr. Wray was urging Congress to act to renew federal authority to block drones from big events such as the Super Bowl, and warned of what might happen if that doesn’t happen.

“We’re investigating, even as we speak, several instances within the U.S. of attempts to weaponize — to weaponize — drones with homemade IEDs. That is the future that is here now,” Mr. Wray told the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee during a briefing on global threats facing the country.

Congress has authorized federal law enforcement to designate certain events and block drones from flying near them. But the authority expires next month, and the House and Senate are haggling over the details of renewing it.

Mr. Wray said a deal is essential.

“Public gatherings like the Super Bowl in Arizona, like New Year’s Eve in Times Square, like Formula One in Las Vegas, and I could go on — none of those things would have protection from this threat,” he said.

He said when authorities do move to protect those events, they have detected “hundreds of drones” flying in violation of the rules.

