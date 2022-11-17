Tyson Foods has recalled 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef over the possibility of contamination, the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday.

Tyson Foods notified the FSIS of the issue after receiving customer complaints of an unidentified, foreign, mirrorlike material in chubs of ground beef sold in Texas.

The 10-pound and 5-pound chubs of Hill Country Fare 73% ground chuck and the 5-pound chub of H-E-B store brand 80% ground chuck are subject to recall, according to the FSIS.

The three recalled beef products were sold at H-E-B, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda and Central Market locations, according to a release from H-E-B. They were produced on Nov. 2 and have “EST.245E” on the seam of the chubs.

“The affected HCF and H-E-B products from Tyson Foods have a freeze by date of 11/25/2022. All products related to this recall have been removed from store shelves,” according to the H-E-B release.

The FSIS also indicated that no injuries had been reported due to previous sale of possibly contaminated chubs.

Tyson Foods has not responded to a request for comment.