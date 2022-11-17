The State Department is offering a $5 million reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone involved in the May 10 killing of a prosecutor in Paraguay who pursued high-profile organized crime cases linked to narcotics trafficking.

Marcelo Pecci was killed on his honeymoon at an exclusive beach resort in Colombia.

Uruguayan drug trafficker and fugitive Sebastian Marset has been accused of ordering the assassination, according to media reports in Latin America.

“Subsequent investigation by Colombian National Police (CNP) identified six of the coconspirators who carried out the murder,” the State Department said in a statement. “The United States extends a profound thanks for the outstanding investigation by Colombian authorities, which led to the capture of five of the individuals who committed this ruthless assassination.”

The killers used jet skis to approach the victim, then shot him three times before fleeing, Paraguayan police officials told reporters.

U.S. Ambassador Marc Ostfield and Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez announced the U.S. bounty Thursday during a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Asuncion, Paraguay.

“The purpose of this reward offer is to seek information leading to the arrest and conviction of any additional coconspirators, including those responsible for financing and ordering the assassination,” the State Department said.

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.