A U.S. Army veteran from Kansas who volunteered to defend Ukraine following Russia’s invasion was killed last week near Kherson in his first mission as a member of the International Legion of the Ukrainian armed forces.

Trent Davis, 21, was killed on Nov. 8. He is believed to have been at least the 10th American to die while fighting for Ukraine since Feb. 24 when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion.

The International Legion was created at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to encourage outside supporters with military experience to fight for his country. Family members of Mr. Davis told the Military Times publication that he joined out of a sense of duty to help Ukraine repel the Russian invasion.

“He wanted to do his part to bring kids into a safer world, even if it could cause him to sacrifice his life,” his mother, Janie Broadbent, told Military Times. “He said Russians are pretty much bullies, and he just wanted to help people.”

Although a U.S. military veteran, Mr. Davis reportedly had no combat experience prior to arriving in Ukraine. The circumstances that resulted in his death in Ukraine were not immediately known.

