Longtime “Today” show weather anchor Al Roker has been off the air due to hospitalization to treat blood clots in his leg and lungs, he announced on Instagram Friday.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” Mr. Roker wrote.

The 68-year-old NBC mainstay has done the weather full time for “Today” since 1996 and was off the air for two weeks before the announcement, according to People magazine.

On Friday’s show, Mr. Roker’s colleagues extended their well-wishes.

“It’s hard to slow down Al, but he’s on the mend and he’s on the way to recovery. I don’t know if he watches this show, but we love you, Al. We miss you,” anchor Savannah Guthrie said, according to People.

This latest hospitalization is not the only health scare Mr. Roker has had during his time at “Today.”

In November 2020, Mr. Roker missed time to get treatment for a prostate cancer diagnosis, returning to the airwaves the same month, according to the New York Post’s Page Six.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.