Soccer fans won’t be able to have a beer while watching the World Cup in any of the stadiums in Qatar, the sport’s world governing body confirmed in a statement Friday.

The decision to ban alcoholic drinks from stadiums came two days before the tournament’s opening match on Sunday.

“Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA (Federation of International Football Association), a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues,” FIFA officials announced.

The move would restrict the sale of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters. Only nonalcoholic Bud Zero beer will be available at the stadiums, FIFA said.

“Host country authorities and FIFA will continue to ensure that the stadiums and surrounding areas provide an enjoyable, respectful and pleasant experience for all fans,” FIFA said.

FIFA has faced criticism for its decision to hold its showpiece soccer championship in Qatar, a conservative Muslim nation where the sale of alcohol is rigidly controlled by the government.

Qatar, in Asia between Saudi Arabia and Iran, hosts thousands of American military personnel who are stationed at Al Udeid Air Base near Doha. It serves as a support hub for U.S. Central Command operations in the region.

