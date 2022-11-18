The White House is brushing off House Republicans’ pledge to investigate President Biden’s involvement in an array of potentially criminal business dealings with his son Hunter Biden.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accused Republicans on Friday of reneging on their pledge to bring down costs for American families and have instead focused on launching against the president and his family.

“They said that they were going to deliver for the American people, that they were going to actually do things that give relief to Americans,” she said. “What they’re doing instead — their top priority when they get the majority — is to talk about investigating the president’s family instead of doing what they said that they would do.”

She said such bait-and-switch advertising was “pretty much on brand” for the GOP.

Republicans who will soon run the House Oversight and Reform and Judiciary committees fired their first shot across the president’s bow on Thursday by laying out evidence that they say “raises troubling questions” about whether Mr. Biden has been “compromised by foreign governments.” They pledged to expand their investigation into Mr. Biden when Republicans control the House in the next Congress, which convenes in January.

“This is an investigation of Joe Biden,” said Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, who is poised to take the gavel of the Oversight and Reform Committee.

He was joined at a Capitol Hill press conference by Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who is expected to lead the Judiciary Committee, to preview the investigations into the far-flung business dealings of the president and his family.

Citing evidence obtained from Hunter Biden’s laptop and through whistleblowers, Mr. Comer said his committee had uncovered a “decade-long pattern of influence peddling, national security risks, and political cover-ups” committed by the Biden family with the direct knowledge and involvement of the president.

Republicans on the Oversight Committee said in a 31-page report that Mr. Biden was directly involved in his family’s business deals, including those involving foreign interests, despite claiming he did not know the details.

“That is a lie,” Mr. Comer said when releasing the report. “Whistleblowers describe President Biden as the chairman of the board for these businesses. He participated in meetings and phone calls. Documents show that he was a partner with access to an office.

“To be clear, Joe Biden is the big boss,” he said.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.