President Biden publicly congratulated his granddaughter Naomi and her new husband, Peter Neal, following a wedding ceremony at the White House on Saturday.

Mr. Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attended the nuptials early afternoon on the South Lawn, and later hosted a luncheon in the State Dining Room of the White House.



“It has been a joy to watch Naomi grow, discover who she is, and carve out such an incredible life for herself,” the president and First Lady said in a statement. “Now, we are filled with pride to see her choose Peter as her husband and we’re honored to welcome him to our family. We wish them days full of laughter and a love that grows deeper with every passing year.”

Naomi, 28, is an associate at a Washington law firm and the daughter of Hunter Biden, who has often appeared in news for various scandals.

The ceremony was attended by roughly 250 guests and was closed to the press.

A reception is expected to take place this evening.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.