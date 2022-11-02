President Biden plans to shell out $13.5 billion to help reduce energy costs for low- and moderate-income households, the White House announced Wednesday, less than a week before the midterm elections.

Vice President Kamala Harris will formally present the new steps during a stopover at a Boston union hall and training facility.

“The vice president will highlight how President Biden’s economic plan will help households afford energy-efficient equipment when they need to make home repairs, so they can save money on their utility bills for years to come,” the White House said.

American families are bracing for a surge in energy costs this winter on top of near-record-high inflation.

The administration will tap into $4.5 billion from the Department of Health and Human Services to help cover home heating costs and unpaid utility bills for low-income families. The funds will also help low-income households make cost-effective home energy repairs to lower their bills.

Ms. Harris will also announce $9 billion in rebates through the Department of Energy to help 1.6 million households upgrade their homes to lower energy bills. Those funds tap into the Democrats’ $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act Mr. Biden signed this summer.

Democrats face particularly stiff headwinds in the midterm elections from persistently high inflation and an economic outlook that grows gloomier by the day.

Mr. Biden has struggled to convince voters that his administration is in the driver’s seat as everyday costs continue to skyrocket. A recent NBC News poll showed that 71% of voters say the nation is on the wrong track and 57% disapprove of the president’s handling of the economy.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.