President Biden will give a speech Wednesday night calling on Americans to defend democracy, a White House official said.

The speech, set to be delivered less than a week before the Nov. 8 elections, will outline what Mr. Biden will characterize as the high stake for the country’s future in the House and Senate races, said White House Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O’Malley Dillon.

“You can expect to hear from him this evening [that] there is a lot at stake including democracy and that everyone has a role in that,” she said during an event sponsored by Axios. “The other thing that will be really important [is] people will be able to vote. … Democracy works to make sure every vote is counted.”

The White House said Mr. Biden will be giving a “political event” with the Democratic National Committee at Union Station in Washington, which is just steps from the U.S. Capitol.

In September, Mr. Biden hosted a campaign-style rally in Philadelphia where he framed the midterm elections as a battle for “America’s soul.” In that speech, he condemned threats lodged against the FBI following its raid of former President Donald Trump’s residence at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Mr. Biden’s speech Wednesday comes just days after the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, was attacked in their San Francisco home. The suspect, David Depape, had a list of other targets that included federal and state politicians and their relatives, according to police.

