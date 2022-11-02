A proposal to reduce the amount of places D.C. residents can park for free is facing intense scrutiny from city council members.

The plan, introduced last year by Ward 2 Councilmember Brook Pinto, a Democrat, and At-Large Councilmember Christina Henderson, an independent, would shrink the size of residential parking areas, where permit holders can park for free, in an effort to encourage those who don’t live in the area to find other places to park.

“The redistricting process prompts a rightsizing of our wards and it is time to do the same for our residential parking permit zones,” Ms. Henderson said last year.

Parking in D.C. is organized by wards. A resident who lives in Ward 1 and holds a parking pass is able to park for free in most areas inside that ward. However, a resident who does not live in Ward 1 is able to park for only two hours before moving or face a fine.

The proposal would create new, smaller zones based on Advisory Neighborhood Commissions, which many council members voiced concerns about.

“What I am hearing from my community is they like things the way they are,” ANC commissioner Tamara Blair said.

In a study by the District Department of Transportation, 46% of respondents said the parking zones should shrink to be more local, 41% said they should stay the same, and 5% chose “other.”

Some speakers criticized the system of separating parking by ward, pointing out that it discriminates against people who drive to work.

“On-street parking should be treated as a community good. Why not have a single, all D.C. wide permit for those who choose to live and work here?,” Ward 6 ANC Commissioner Brian Alcorn asked the council committee. “Let’s allow for parking of D.C. residents across all wards, across all communities.”

Another suggestion was to increase parking enforcement, an idea city officials support.

Ms. Henderson told reporters after the meeting that, despite concerns, changes need to be made to the current parking system.

“People just need to understand that supply and demand are really off here. This is the one situation where it doesn’t align, so what are the politics you put in place when that happens.”

• Vaughn Cockayne can be reached at vcockayne@washingtontimes.com.