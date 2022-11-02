A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck in the northern Pacific Ocean, hundreds of miles off the coast of California, on Tuesday night.

The quake’s epicenter was located more than 6 miles deep, 828.6 miles southwest of Sacramento, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake, which hit at around 9:53 p.m. local time, was too far away at that magnitude to produce a tsunami, the National Weather Service Bay Area office tweeted.

Data collected from a tsunami research buoy indicated that there was no vertical uplift in the water column caused by seismic activity, the NWS Bay Area office continued.

Experts indicated on social media that the quake was unusual given its isolated, oceanic location.

“Unusual earthquake with magnitude 6.0 in the North Pacific Ocean. Only one other event within [155 miles of the newer epicenter] in the last 50 years was magnitude 3.7,” Pasadena-based geophysicist Eric Fielding tweeted.

The earlier earthquake related by Mr. Fielding occurred in 1979.

