Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is a Democrat and a pastor, told Georgia voters they deserve a serious and honest person to serve them in the Senate and warned that his Republican rival Herschel Walker has shown he “is not that person.”

Mr. Walker, in a jab at the pastor, claimed to be the real “warrior for God, running against a wolf in sheep’s clothing and a hypocrite.”

“The Lord has prepared me for a moment like this, and I’m ready to go out there and fight for all of you,” Mr. Walker said. “It’s time we return this seat to the people.”

A week out from Election Day, candidates in pivotal Senate races are delivering their closing messages to voters and looking to land knockout punches.

Republicans are focused on repudiating President Biden and the left-wing inspired “woke” agenda that they say is destroying America. Democrats are warning that Republicans are anti-abortion zealots and Trump-inspired threats to democracy.

In this way, both sides are finishing the campaign in the traditional fashion by making last-ditch pitches to their parties’ bases.

The Senate is currently split 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris providing the tie-breaking vote that gives Democrats control of the chamber.

Polling shows that the races in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania are on a knife’s edge. With that as a backdrop, candidates and their troops on the ground are doing everything they can to build themselves up and chop their opponents down.

In Arizona, Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly, who running for his first full six-year term after capturing his seat in a 2020 special election, is touting his independence and reluctance to get bogged down in partisan firefights.

“Partisan politics aren’t going to secure our water supply or lower costs for Arizona families,” said Mr. Kelly, who is courting independents and disaffected Republicans in a bid to hold on to a Senate seat previously held by the GOP since 1969. “That’s why I do things differently — working with Republicans and Democrats to find common ground and solve problems for Arizona.”

Republican Blake Masters has been railing against the “modern radicals running the Democratic Party” and casting Mr. Kelly as a “rubber stamp” for Mr. Biden’s agenda which he blames for the rising costs of living and the chaos on the US-Mexico border.

“I think they don’t care what you are paying for a tank of gas,” Mr. Masters said at a campaign stop. “They don’t care if you are paying $6 [or] $8. You give Mark Kelly any more time in office to rubberstamp Biden’s agenda, you will soon be paying $10, $12 for a gallon of gas, and [Secretary of Transportation] Pete Buttigieg will look you in the eye and say good because you should be driving an electric car.”

“They caused inflation by surrendering our energy independence,” he said.

Republican Adam Laxalt is leaning into a similar argument next door in Nevada, saying Democratic incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is trying to hide the fact she supported Mr. Biden “every step of the way” and “now inflation is rising, our economy is tanking, & gas & grocery prices are through the roof.”

“This economy that Sen. Masto has voted for — all of these Biden bills — has made our state absolutely unaffordable,” Mr. Laxalt said at a recent town hall event. “It is unsustainable.”

Mr. Laxalt blames Masto-baked policies on the economy, crime, and the southern border for “crushing our state.”

Ms. Cortez Masto, meanwhile, is playing up endorsements she received from Republicans. She’s also accusing Mr. Laxalt of embracing anti-Semitic figures and radical anti-abortion positions.

“He’s an anti-choice extremist, and I have no doubt that he would support a federal abortion ban,” Ms. Cortez Masto said. “He’s out of step with our state, and we need to work together to stop him.”

In the race to replace retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey in Pennsylvania, Republican Mehmet Oz, a celebrity TV doctor, is promising to “fight to make the nation energy independent.” He’s also knocking Democrat John Fetterman for his “scary record of being soft on crime.”

“You walk through the streets of Philadelphia and most of the large cities in Pennsylvania it is the same story, people feel like the folks in charge value the criminals more than the innocent,” Mr. Oz said recently. “The families are in pain, no one seems to care.”

“When you side with the criminals over law-abiding citizens, people get upset,” he said.

Mr. Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, accused Mr. Oz of wanting “local political leaders [in] charge of women’s health care decisions.” He said the Republican is “a fraud” with a track record of enriching himself on the backs of the working class.

“Pennsylvanians deserve a leader who will fight for them — not millionaires and billionaires — in Washington,” Mr. Fetterman said in a Fox News op-ed. “Oz sympathizes more with rich CEOs than he does the average Pennsylvanian.”

“How can we expect Oz to fight for Pennsylvania if he doesn’t know Pennsylvania and doesn’t understand the problems we are facing?” he said.

The stakes of these hotly contested races are magnified by the fact it is considered a foregone conclusion the GOP will flip control of the House, bringing an end to four years of Democratic rein in Washington and throwing a wrench in Mr. Biden’s plans for the next two years.

Things will only get more miserable for Mr. Biden if Democrats fail to defend the Senate.

Mr. Biden has been mostly relegated to the sidelines for the closing weeks of the most crucial Senate races, though he is slated to appear at a rally over the weekend on behalf of Mr. Fetterman.

Most of the candidates have concluded the risk of campaigning alongside the deeply unpopular president outweighs the potential reward.

Several of the embattled incumbents have instead turned to former President Barack Obama, hoping he can energize disillusioned voters and rekindle their faith in Democrats’ ability to make people’s lives better.

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.