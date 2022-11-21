One of the liberal co-hosts of “The View” said that Jesus would lead a Pride parade.

Sunny Hostin and the other panel members were discussing the weekend shooting at a Colorado gay nightclub and cohost Sara Haines lamented how people “weaponize” religion.

Ms. Hostin pounced and said people who oppose homosexuality aren’t really religious.

“I don’t know that they hide behind religion because I said this on this show once before — Jesus would be the grand marshal at the pride parade,” she said.

She quickly doubled down with “I really mean that.”

None of the other panelists expressed surprise or shock in a clip posted by the Daily Caller.

Homosexual acts are repeatedly condemned throughout the Old and New Testament as, among other things, “an abomination.” Although Jesus said nothing on homosexuality specifically, he affirmed the traditional Jewish law on marriage while being critical of it on other matters.

Ms. Hostin has described herself as a devoted Catholic, and the Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered” and “contrary to the natural law.”

“Pride” is also listed by the Catholic Church as one of the seven deadly sins, and dozens of biblical verses condemn pride as, among other things, what goes before the fall.

In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus said the “poor in spirit” and “the meek” are blessed because, respectively, “theirs is the kingdom of heaven” and “they shall inherit the earth.”

He also listed pride as one of the evil things from within that defile a man, alongside envy, deceit, murder, foolishness and sexual immorality.

