A woman who previously accused Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker of funding her abortion nearly 30 years ago issued a new challenge Tuesday to the ex-football star: Let’s meet in person.

Speaking in front of TV cameras alongside her celebrity attorney, Gloria Allred, the unnamed accuser pressed the candidate to meet with her in a public place before the Dec. 6 runoff election in Georgia when voters will pick between Mr. Walker and Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.

This setting, the woman said, would allow Mr. Walker to continue to deny that he had a six-year extra-marital affair with her in the 1990s and pressured her to have an abortion in 1993.

“Herschel, I never thought you would deny knowing me or our relationship. Are you really willing to do anything, including lying to the voters in Georgia, to become a U.S. senator?” said the woman, who went only by Jane Doe. “Do you have the guts to meet with me in person in public? Look me in the eye and tell me to my face that you don’t know me and that none of what I just said is true. I’m looking forward to your response.”

Mr. Walker, who is running on a pro-life agenda, has repeatedly denied knowing the woman or funding her abortion since she first came forward last month.

She was the second woman to accuse Mr. Walker of impregnating her and then paying for an abortion. The allegations roiled Mr. Walker’s campaign in the general election in which neither candidate garnered 50% of the vote, triggering a runoff race.

A separate unnamed woman, who says she is the father of one of his children, has also alleged he paid for her to have an abortion. Mr. Walker has denied that allegation as well.

“He said it was probably his ‘fault’ since he knew he had very high levels of testosterone,” the woman known as Jane Doe said Tuesday, recalling her alleged experience with Mr. Walker. “He told me about a book he had been reading about ‘afterlife and the love levels of Heaven.’ I was very concerned because I knew about his prior suicide attempt several years earlier. I also had multiple conversations in which he spoke about threats to me and the baby if I went through with the pregnancy.”

Mr. Walker’s continued denial, the woman said, was why she was again coming forward. She maintained that politics did not play into her decision and has previously said she is a registered independent who twice voted for former President Donald Trump.

“Voters can make their own decision. All I can do is tell the truth,” she said.

In addition to prior evidence, such as an alleged voicemail and handwritten letters from Mr. Walker, the woman presented new materials that she said were further evidence of their relationship and the abortion, including a picture of them together, more letters and new details of the pregnancy.

“I was shocked that you deny even knowing me. We were together for six years,” the woman said. “You met my parents on a number of occasions. You met other members of my family. Surely, you remember coming to my apartment in Dallas more times than I can count.”

