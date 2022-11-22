A new HHS report advocates for bringing back the mask mandate as a way of preventing people from experiencing persistent COVID-19 symptoms or “Long COVID.”

The federally commissioned report titled “Health + Long COVID” recommended that masking and social distancing should still be either encouraged or mandated in public spaces to “protect people from infection or reinfection and possible Long COVID.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a Long COVID as experiencing symptoms for three months after their initial infection. Some of the symptoms of Long COVID are fatigue, brain fog, chronic pain, hair loss, cardiac impairment and altered sense of taste or smell.

“Many people with Long COVID avoid public spaces and events due to a fear of reinfection and the potential worsening of their Long COVID symptoms and health impacts,” the report said, adding that some experience PTSD symptoms “as a result of trauma they incurred during their acute infection.”

Lifting mask mandates combined with people’s indifferent attitudes about the coronavirus is isolating people with long-term COVID symptoms, it said.

These COVID sufferers also experience hostile comments from people regarding their ongoing coronavirus symptoms. Some have friends and family write off their poor health as a byproduct of anxiety, depression or laziness, according to the report.

A June survey from the CDC found that over 7% of adults have Long COVID symptoms.

The report also calls for the creation of “Long COVID clinics” that are specially designed to address patients with persistent symptoms.

The White House last week asked Congress for $10 billion in funding to help with its COVID efforts, including helping people with Long COVID.

President Biden declared that the pandemic was over earlier this year, but last month Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra extended the public health emergency until Jan. 11, 2023.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.