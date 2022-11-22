COVID-19 testing sites in the D.C. area operated by Curative are shutting down in phases as the company pivots nationwide from testing to health insurance.

“Curative will continue to offer COVID-19 testing services at select locations throughout the country through the end of this year … Curative is proud to have been a crucial resource for the D.C. metro area during the COVID-19 pandemic,” a Curative spokesperson told the Washington Times.

The first closures will occur on Nov. 30, when all but one of the sites operated alongside Arlington County will shut down.

The county noted that kiosk testing demand had fallen 80% year-over-year, but also emphasized that the Arlington Mills Community Center kiosk would remain open through Dec. 31.

The second phase, according to DCist, will come on Dec. 15.

“D.C. sites located at IDEA Public Charter School, Thurgood Marshall Academy, and St. Coletta of Greater Washington” will close on that date, along with sites at the Centreville and Richard Byrd library locations in Fairfax County and the Maryland Soccerplex in Germantown, according to DCist.

The Washington-area news source added in a report this week that the third phase will occur on Dec. 26.

Sites at “Sojourner Truth Public Charter School and LAMB Public Charter School in D.C. … and Ben Brenman Park, Charles Houston Recreation Center, and Casa Chirilagua în Alexandria,” will be closed, it reported.

Curative, which has provided over 35 million tests across 40 states and the District, said it always had planned to pivot away from COVID-19 testing once the urgent need for tests had passed.

“Curative’s initial goal was always to work our way out of the COVID-19 services business by helping the country manage through and emerge safely from the pandemic,” the Curative spokesperson explained to the Times.

The company has recently launched a health insurance initiative in Austin, Texas, promising $0 deductibles and $0 copays; the plan would involve paying one premium for access to all in-network care.

