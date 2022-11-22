Domino’s is adding over 800 electric vehicles to its pizza delivery fleet within the coming year.

The company announced Monday that 100 custom-detailed 2023 Chevy Volts are arriving at multiple stores throughout the country this month, and over 700 will be added to stores over the course of next year.

“Domino’s has always been on the cutting edge of pizza delivery, and electric delivery cars make sense as vehicle technology continues to evolve,” Russell Weiner, Domino’s chief executive officer, said in a press release. “We’ve made a commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and this is one way we can begin reducing our environmental impact, one delivery at a time.”

The pizza chain said the electric vehicles are a boon for the company since they have zero tailpipe emissions and lower average maintenance costs than gas-powered vehicles.

Domino’s already has 112 electric vehicles to deliver pizzas across the nation.

