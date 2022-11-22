A new bus of migrants sent from Texas arrived in Philadelphia Monday. The bus contained 46 people, with 29 having already been screened and sent to a holding facility in the city.

The first migrant bus to Philadelphia arrived last week. Texas has sent over 13,500 migrants to New York, D.C., Chicago and now Philadelphia, according to a tweet from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Most of the arrivals were men, who hailed from Nicaragua, Cuba, Ecuador, Peru, Panama and the Dominican Republic, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“We proudly welcomed and successfully assisted asylum seekers last week and we continue to do so as needed. These individuals are looking for a brighter and more hopeful life in America and so it is our obligation and moral duty to welcome them,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said in a news release.

Mr. Abbott’s office has continued to say the absence of federal migrant mitigation efforts is the main factor spurring the busing program.

“Until the federal government fulfills its obligation to safeguard Americans, Texas law enforcement and the Texas Military Department will keep identifying ways to secure our communities against record-breaking illegal border crossings and transnational criminal activity,” Abbott spokesperson Kim Carmichael told Fox News.

Pro-migrant organizations on the ground in Philadelphia helped the arrivals once they exited the bus, providing food, clothing and other aid.

“All these organizations have really made us feel welcome,” bus rider Kevin Arvoledo, who came with his wife and daughter, told the Inquirer in Spanish.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.