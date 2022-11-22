Twitter is hiring again after spending weeks making drastic cuts to its workforce.

Owner Elon Musk is prioritizing hiring people who are “great at writing software,” according to a report from tech news site The Verge.

The billionaire tech magnate also wants to hire people for the sales team, a day after Mr. Musk purged a chunk of that department.

Mr. Musk wanted to reduce the sales department so it can be similar in size to other departments, sources told Bloomberg News on Monday. The layoffs began Sunday night and proceeded into the start of the workweek.

The report didn’t specify how many people lost their jobs, but Business Insider reported that Mr. Musk told staff Monday night that layoffs were done for the time being.

That came after Mr. Musk fired the company’s head of sales and vice president of partnerships for not agreeing to lay off more people, The Verge previously reported. Another executive involved in partnerships left the company last week as well.

Twitter has witnessed severe cuts to staffing in the handful of weeks since Mr. Musk took over the company.

Around 7,500 people were working at the social media company when Mr. Musk assumed control late last month. Now about 2,300 employees remain at Twitter after a mix of layoffs and resignations, per Business Insider.

The situation has moved so quickly that some employees who were let go or resigned have been asked to return, according to Business Insider.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.