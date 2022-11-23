Customs and Border Protection agents working the World Trade Bridge border crossing in Laredo, Texas, seized almost 119 pounds of cocaine worth over $1.5 million, the agency announced Wednesday.

“This is an excellent seizure by our officers working at the CBP cargo facilities. It’s a perfect example of their unfailing vigilance in guarding our nation’s borders and protecting lawful trade and travel,” said Laredo Port of Entry Director Albert Flores.

A tractor-trailer manifested as transporting plastic film was referred for a secondary inspection on Tuesday at the World Trade Bridge between Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, and Laredo, Texas.

Following an inspection using a team of dogs, CBP officials found just over 118 pounds of cocaine hidden inside the trailer. The seized narcotics are estimated to have a street value of $1.5 million.

Homeland Security agents in San Antonio are further investigating the bust, according to the agency.

