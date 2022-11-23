Canada’s shortage of children’s Tylenol is starting to affect the supply found in U.S. metro areas near the northern border.

Pharmacies in Buffalo, New York, and its surrounding suburbs are experiencing trimmer supplies of the much-needed kid’s medication, according to WGRZ.

And while children’s Tylenol is still in supply in locations around Detroit, Michigan, doctors in the area are giving families tips on how to combat their kid’s sickness through other methods if the need arises.

“You want to do the old-school fever reduction by putting a cold towel on your child’s forehead, or on the back of the neck — that’s where the body gets cooled most easily,” Dr. Asha Shajahan, Family Medicine physician for Beaumont Health, told WJBK.

The Tylenol shortage comes as children are seeing a return of cold, flu and RSV cases after virtual learning and masking cut down on kids’ seasonal illnesses.

It’s been more pronounced in Canada, where the country’s shortage of children’s Tylenol was reported over the summer and is now starting to catch up with them during the colder months, according to the National Post.

“Our daughter is expecting a child in early January, so we went out and bought some liquid Tylenol for our future grandchild,” Dr. Joel Lexchin, an emergency physician at Toronto’s University Health Network, told the Post earlier this month. “And there was no problem with the stock here. So, it’s clear that it’s being manufactured and why it’s available in the states and not Canada is really unclear to me.”

One Vancouver man has been making cross-border trips to buy the drug in Washington state and selling them to people as far east as Edmonton and Ontario, according to digital newspaper Daily Hive.

The Canadian government released a statement on Nov. 14 that it purchased foreign supplies of acetaminophen [the medical name for Tylenol] and that they will be available at retail pharmacies in coming weeks.

“The amount to be imported will increase supply available to consumers and will help address the immediate situation,” the statement from Health Canada said. “At this time, Canadians should buy only what they need, so that other parents and caregivers can access medication so we can meet the needs of sick children.”

