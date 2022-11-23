Clothing importer Bentex is recalling 87,000 units of nine Disney-themed sets of children’s clothing due to the levels of lead used in paint for the shirts, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday.

“The textile ink painted on the recalled clothing sets contains levels of lead that exceed either the federal lead paint ban or the federal lead content ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard,” the CPSC recall page reads.

Bentex, based in New York City, sold the Egypt-made clothing from November 2021 to this past August on Amazon and at T.J. Maxx, dd’s Discounts/Ross Stores, Burlington, Army & Air Force Exchange Service, as well as other stores nationwide for $5 to $25.

No injury or incident had been reported connected to this clothing as of Wednesday.

The children’s clothing sets are all themed around Disney characters, with the following nine sets being subject to the recall:

A 100% polyester, two-piece set for infants through girls size 18, including a yellow long-sleeved top with a Minnie Mouse print and black leggings with yellow flowers.

A polyester two-piece jersey set for infants to girls sizes 4-7, with a green short-sleeve top with Minnie Mouse and Best Buds print, along with pink leggings with brown polka dots and white flowers.

A two-piece set for toddlers, containing a red short-sleeved polyester top with a Minnie Mouse print and gray shorts with Minnie Mouse heads and black polka dots.

A two-piece set for toddlers through girls sizes 4-6X, including a yellow polyester short-sleeved jersey shirt with Winnie the Pooh and Hello Hunny print, and light blue shorts with Winnie the Pooh print and yellow trim.

A two-piece set for girls sizes 4-16, including a purple polyester jersey shirt with Disney Descendants characters and Wickedly Fierce print, along with gray shorts with a purple trim.

A two-piece 100% cotton set for newborns and infants, including a green long-sleeved top printed with frogs and baby Yoda, and green striped shorts with the same print.

A three-pack of 100% cotton shorts for newborns through boys sizes 4-7, containing gray, yellow and brown shorts with a Mickey Mouse print.

A three-pack of 100% cotton sweatpants for newborns through boys sizes 4-7, containing gray, yellow and brown colors with a Mickey Mouse print.

A 100% cotton two-piece set for infants and toddlers, with a yellow shirt printed with Winnie the Pooh, Tigger and “Just beeing me” and gray shorts with Winnie the Pooh and Tigger heads printed.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.